Russian-Ukraine war prompts Royal Caribbean to cancel 2022 sailings to Russia

Some cruise lines will be avoiding Russia.

Royal Caribbean and Viking Cruises canceled planned trips to Russia in the coming months. The move is just the latest example of western businesses cutting ties with the country after it launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The cruise lines adjusted their itineraries on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Celebrity Cruises, a cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean, announced that it was removing trips to the port at St. Petersburg in Russia for upcoming trips.

Cruises scheduled to visit the port will instead stop at other Scandinavian locations instead.

Last week, Norwegian Cruise Line also announced adjustments to its itineraries and canceled scheduled stops at ports in Russia. The cruise line is planning to replace these stops with other ports in the Baltic region.

Fox Business reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The cruise industry has struggled over the past two years after the pandemic forced most companies to cancel their majority of their trips. Major cruise lines were still forced to cancel trips as recently as January due to outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

Fox Business previously reported on other companies that have stopped doing business in Russia due to the invasion.

General Motors halted exports to the country, while Ford announced that it is ending all operations in Russia. While Tesla doesn't have any official presence in Russia, it did announce that its charging stations in nearby countries like Poland, Slovakia and Hungary will be used to help with evacuation efforts.

Harley-Davidson also announced that it is halting all shipments to Russia and is otherwise suspending business in the country.