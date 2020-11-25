Cult favorite brewery moves to online sales amid coronavirus pandemic, but there's a catch

Everything’s going digital, even beer.

Continue Reading Below

Beer fans have very specific tastes, so when they find a drink they like, they stick with it. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, one popular, yet limited, brew won’t be able to make its traditional debut. To make up for this, the brewery is offering the beer online… but with a catch.

Like most beer releases and special events during this COVID-era, we are hitting the pause button on our 2021 Pliny the... Posted by Russian River Brewing Company on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Beer fans will normally travel to Russian River Brewing Co. to purchase its highly popular triple IPA called Pliny the Younger, which is released in limited quantities, SF Gate reports. Unfortunately, this year, the brewery won’t be selling the cult favorite in person, for obvious reasons.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the news outlet, this will be the first time the brewery has sold its popular beer online. While this would normally be great news for beer lovers, the brewery will only be accepting orders from customers with a California address.

“At this time, we are busy preparing ourselves and our pubs for a long winter with limited outdoor seating in the cold and rain,” the brewery wrote on its website. “For those of you who have attended past Younger releases in particularly wet years, you know exactly what a true Northern California winter can feel like. But we simply cannot go a whole year without making at least some Pliny the Younger!”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

The brewery continued, “Our signature 510ml bottles will be available for sale as part of a mixed case for a limited time on our website for direct shipping to consumers within the state of California. Vinnie and Natalie will plan to host a couple of virtual tastings via Facebook live so more people can join in the experience. The only draft produced will be distributed in very limited quantities to a handful of accounts.”