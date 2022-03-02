Russian-Ukraine war prompts Animal Food Bank to raise money for endangered pets and animals in the region

Animals need charity too.

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more and more residents are looking to move their families to safety. Unfortunately, some people have discovered that pets aren't allowed on certain types of transportation or aren't permitted to be carried over certain borders.

UKRAINE BATTLES RUSSIAN FORCES: LIVE UPDATES

For some, the choice is too difficult and they have refused to leave without their pets, who are considered a part of their family.

The Animal Food Bank, a charity group that works to feed animals across the planet, is raising money to help the people and animals stuck in this situation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the Animal Food Bank website, "Each day there are also more heartbreaking stories about guardians choosing to stay behind because they could not take their pets with them, and of the people who run organizations and rescues choosing to stay with their animals because, as Andrea Cisternino put it, they would ‘rather die’ than leave them behind."

Cisterino, an Italian man who moved to Ukraine and opened an animal shelter, made headlines when he said that would not abandon the animals that he and his wife had rescued in their shelter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox Business previously reported on other charities that are accepting donations to help Ukrainians.

Save the Children released a statement saying that it was concerned about the children caught in the middle of the Russian-Ukraine war (along with children living in Afghanistan and other war-torn areas of the world). Project Hope, meanwhile, is working to ship essential medicines and medical supplies to areas of Ukraine.

GlobalGiving works to connect vetted non-profits, donors and companies with the communities that need assistance. The group launched the Ukraine Crisis Relief fund in response to the invasion.