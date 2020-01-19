Royal Caribbean: Grandfather 'reckless' in toddler death: report

The grandfather of a toddler who fell to her death from a cruise ship window was "reckless and irresponsible," the cruise line said as it asked a federal court to dismiss a civil lawsuit.

Royal Caribbean blamed the grandfather, Salvatore Anello, for the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last summer, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The cruise line made the accusation in court records filed in response to a lawsuit from the Indiana family. The family's lawsuit alleged the cruise line neglected to warn passengers that windows in the play area where Chloe fell could open.

The cruise line, however, said that surveillance video showed Anello leaning out the window for several seconds before picking up Chloe and holding her out the window, according to the report.

Anello "held her by and out of the open window for thirty-four seconds before he lost his grip and dropped Chloe out of the window," the court documents state.

An attorney for the family told the Star that the cruise line "did not implement industry standards for toddler safety aboard its ships."

Royal Caribbean didn't provide FOX Business with a comment by the time of publication.

In a separate criminal case, Anello is facing a charge of negligent homicide in Chloe's death.

The family was aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, when Chloe fell 150 feet from the ship to the pier.

