Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Royal Caribbean: Grandfather 'reckless' in toddler death: report

The cruise line is asking a federal court to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by the girl's family

By FOXBusiness
close
CEO Richard Fain says his company is deviating ships to bring hot meals to the people of the Bahamas.video

Royal Caribbean Cruises to donate $1 million dollars to disaster relief efforts in the Bahamas

CEO Richard Fain says his company is deviating ships to bring hot meals to the people of the Bahamas.

The grandfather of a toddler who fell to her death from a cruise ship window was "reckless and irresponsible," the cruise line said as it asked a federal court to dismiss a civil lawsuit.

Continue Reading Below

Royal Caribbean blamed the grandfather, Salvatore Anello, for the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last summer, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Photo of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand in the Freedom of the Seas' H2O Zone. (Photo provided in lawsuit)

ROYAL CARIBBEAN SUED BY FAMILY OF TODDLER WHO FELL TO HER DEATH

The cruise line made the accusation in court records filed in response to a lawsuit from the Indiana family. The family's lawsuit alleged the cruise line neglected to warn passengers that windows in the play area where Chloe fell could open.

The cruise line, however, said that surveillance video showed Anello leaning out the window for several seconds before picking up Chloe and holding her out the window, according to the report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Photograph showing distance between the wooden railing and the window, which was open at the time of Chloe Wiegand's death (lawsuit)

ROYAL CARIBBEAN PASSENGERS HURT IN VOLCANO ERUPTION: WHO IS LIABLE?

Anello "held her by and out of the open window for thirty-four seconds before he lost his grip and dropped Chloe out of the window," the court documents state.

An attorney for the family told the Star that the cruise line "did not implement industry standards for toddler safety aboard its ships."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
RCLROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES135.05+1.00+0.75%

Royal Caribbean didn't provide FOX Business with a comment by the time of publication.

In a separate criminal case, Anello is facing a charge of negligent homicide in Chloe's death.

The family was aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, when Chloe fell 150 feet from the ship to the pier.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS