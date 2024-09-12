Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas passenger, 12, dies after falling from balcony: report

The FBI reportedly is investigating the death of a 12-year-old child who fell from a balcony onboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.

The incident happened Saturday night in the ship’s interior Central Park area as the ship was heading back to port in Galveston, Texas, according to the website Royal Caribbean Blog. The cruise line describes Central Park as "upscale exquisite public gathering place featuring serene pathways, seasonal flower gardens and canopy trees."

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our guests," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to media outlets. "Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."

It’s unclear how the child fell, but the FBI told The Washington Post that it is investigating the matter along with the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Both the FBI and Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from FOX Business.

The ship was wrapping up a 7-night cruise to the Western Caribbean – with stops in Honduras and Mexico – when the death happened.

Staff onboard the Harmony of the Seas tried to resuscitate the passenger following his fall, but their efforts were unsuccessful, Royal Caribbean Blog reports.

The Harmony of the Seas then returned to Texas the following day, with Royal Caribbean telling passengers on the ship’s next voyage that boarding would be delayed by one hour, the website adds.

"Due to an emergency on our previous sailing, our boarding tomorrow will be delayed," said a statement reportedly emailed to passengers, "As a result, the terminal will be closed until 12 PM."

Harmony of the Seas is based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and "spans 16 guest decks, encompasses 226,963 gross registered tons, carries 5,497 guests at double occupancy, and features 2,747 staterooms," according to the cruise line.

In 2019, a 16-year-old male passenger died onboard the Harmony of the Seas while trying to enter his cabin through a nearby balcony, Royal Caribbean Blog also reports.