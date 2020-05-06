Royal Caribbean Cruises extends cancellation policy

Royal Caribbean Cruises has extended its cancellation policy until April 2022, allowing customers to cancel up to 48 hours before their scheduled trip, the company announced Wednesday.

Travelers no longer able to show for their scheduled travels aboard the cruise company’s Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara ships will be credited the full cost of the fare, the company said. The policy applies to all sailing dates set in April 2022 or earlier.

Royal Caribbean also updated its “Cruise with Confidence” policy, which allows customers to change their packages and the promotions applied to their reservation up to two days before the trip, or “lift and shift” their exact travel itinerary for a later date.

The cruise line largely plans to resume service in mid-July. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-issued No Sail Order is still in effect for all cruise ship services.