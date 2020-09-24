5 Royal Caribbean cruise ships in Europe and the Caribbean will be rerouted for summer 2021

Travelers planning to set sail onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship may have their plans changed.

The cruise company is reportedly changing up its schedule for summer 2021, changing the itineraries of five ships after recent consideration, according to multiple reports.

Guests with bookings planned between April and October 2021 will be alerted directly in the next three weeks, claims RoyalCaribbeanblog.com, an unofficial blog for the international cruise line. Royal Caribbean also provided a statement to the blog, confirming that the new deployments provide "guests with greater variety."

Royal Caribbean did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

Among the "greater variety" of cruise experiences passengers can expect, added itineraries include short Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and more island time in the Caribbean, with summer homeports like Tampa and San Juan added into the mix.

Here’s what to expect for reported scheduled changes:

In Europe, the liner’s Adventure of the Seas cruise ship, previously scheduled to sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm, will now offer four- and five-night short stays with Mediterranean itineraries.

The Jewel of the Seas cruise ship, previously scheduled to sail from Amsterdam and Barcelona, will now sail from Stockholm and Copenhagen on a seven-night cruise to the Baltics and Scandinavia.

For Caribbean cruises, meanwhile, the Independence of the Seas ship will sail from Miami instead of Fort Lauderdale for the summer with six- and eight-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean.

And instead of sailing from Barcelona, Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas ship will cruise from San Juan to the Southern Caribbean.

Brilliance of the Seas, originally scheduled to sail from Miami, will now stay in Tampa for the summer with between four-, five- and seven-night cruise package offerings to the Caribbean.

Per Cruise Critic, Royal Caribbean's impetus for rerouting ships was influenced by customer feedback and market research.