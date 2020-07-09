Expand / Collapse search
Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

1 song features Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that include 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs called “Criss Cross.”

