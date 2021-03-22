Rite Aid apologizes after denying COVID vaccine to 2 undocumented immigrants

Rite Aid has apologized to two undocumented immigrants after stores in Southern California denied them COVID-19 vaccines.

"In such an unprecedented rollout, there are going to be mistakes and there will be always areas for providers to improve -- we’re seeking out those opportunities every day," Rite Aid said in a statement to FOX Business.

The retail pharmacy chain confirmed that both women have since received their first dosage after they were initially told they wouldn't be able to get inoculated earlier this month.

One of the undocumented women, a San Fernando Valley mother, was reportedly turned away from a Rite Aid in Mission Hills after showing her foreign ID, according to KABC. Meanwhile, another woman in South Orange County was denied her COVID-19 vaccination twice on the same day at a Rite Aid in Laguna Niguel last week, the outlet reported.

The son of one of the women, Sebastian Araujo, took to social media after the March 14 incident, saying he was "appalled" by the situation and that his mom was sobbing.

"[Rite Aid] asked for her social security and the woman at the front kept stating that they were not vaccinating people who are UNDOCUMENTED. my mom was literally sobbing and I'm literally appalled," Araujo tweeted.

The company told FOX Business that these two mistakes were "isolated incidents" and is seeking out opportunities to improve.

According to the company, both the store staff and its regional teams have been retrained of its policy about not turning anyone away.

"In a case where a customer does not have identification, we advise our associates not to turn the customer away," Rite Aid said.

Rite Aid is also "conducting a thorough investigation regarding this incident," the company said.