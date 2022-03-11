Rising gas prices are forcing people to change spring break plans

Spring break might be taking a break this year.

Across the country, students and families are preparing for spring break season to begin. Over the past two years, spring break plans were impacted by the pandemic and the resulting restrictions and lockdowns.

Many people and businesses were likely hoping to see a return to normal this year, but rising gas prices might bring about new problems.

According to the AAA, the national average for gas prices is $4.33. In Florida, a popular destination for vacationers, gas prices are slightly higher than the average at $4.37. Prices have been increasing for several months, but there was a sharp increase from last week to this week due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

Families in Florida are reconsidering vacation plans, News4Jax reports. According to residents who spoke with the outlet, the cost of gas has forced them to reconsider traveling for spring break and many are either planning on just staying home.

Others have changed their plans to significantly reduce the amount of traveling they do.

One respondent said, "Absolutely. We had plans for the beach and the springs. But with prices being so high we will just go to the springs once maybe and stay home the rest of the time."

Some tourist spots, however, are still expecting a busy spring break.

Travis Johnson, a hotel manager at TradeWinds Island Resorts in Florida's St. Pete Beach, told ABC Action News that he thinks the resort's all-inclusive nature will help attract visitors, even if they're from a smaller radius.

"I mean, the local market is always important to us, and I think if gas prices continue the way that we’re seeing the trend, I think that will, you know, definitely increase," Johnson told the outlet.

"We have a radius here that’s not that far to drive to, and you know, folks can come and jump in the car, couple hours, not spend too much on gas, and not have to leave the property when they get here, so we’re fortunate in that regard."