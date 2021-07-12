Companies bringing employees back to office in fall the ‘tipping point’ for resignations: Employment expert

LaSalle Network Vice President Jessica Schaeffer discusses an employment survey conducted by her company, on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," that showed employers requiring workers to return to the office -- around fall -- will be the "tipping point" for resignations.

JESSICA SCHAEFFER: You have people who have been cooped up for 16 months in jobs that they don't enjoy, but they were too nervous, too hesitant, understandably, to leave that position.

Then you have the other side of the coin where people got used to that flexibility and being able to do whatever, whenever, work from wherever. And so companies are saying, ‘Hey, get your butts back in the office.’ And employees are saying, ‘No, no, no. There's other companies who are offering me that flexibility that I used to have that I really enjoy.’

What we did was survey about a couple hundred CEOs, CFOs, heads of H.R. to find out when are people coming back, because we really believe that's the tipping point. That's when people will really start to resign. We’ve seen the quits rate continue to rise over the last couple of months. But what we think we'll see come Labor Day -- you know, Fourth of July companies started phasing back in after Memorial Day too, but really fall was what we heard from those CEOs -- about 70% said they're going to bring people back in the office come fall of 2021, and that'll be a hybrid model. And so I think that's really when you'll see people start to say, ‘All right, you know what? I don't like this flexibility. I don't like the hybrid model. I don't want to be in the office three to five days a week. So here's my two weeks’ notice.’

