Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Reported Chevy Cobalt fuel leaks probed by US safety agency

Probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

DETROIT — The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

Continue Reading Below

The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. Thirty-nine owners have told the agency about gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines toward the left rear wheel well. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday that the leaks are caused by corrosion of metal fuel lines near polymer blocks that hold the lines to the body. The leaks are beneath an insulation heat shield near the exhaust pipe and muffler.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The agency says it doesn't have any reports of crashes, fires or injuries. It says the probe will determine how often the problem happens and assess potential safety issues. Investigations can lead to recalls.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from GM.