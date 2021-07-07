Regent Seven Seas shares 2024 date for its 132-night world cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is prepping for a 2024 world voyage.

The Miami-based cruise line announced it will accept bookings for its 132-night cruise starting on Wednesday, July 14, which is set to travel 34,500 nautical miles and will stop at 66 ports in 31 countries.

Travelers who book Regent’s World Cruise are going to board its Seven Seas Mariner ship in Miami on January 6, 2024, and they will sail through North and Central America, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Middle East and more.

Within roughly four months, cruise passengers will get to see 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites – a record for the cruise line. The UNESCO stops include the Churches and Convents of Goa in India, the Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley in Malaysia, the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia and the Tongariro National Park in New Zealand.

Other geographical wonders travelers will see first-hand while onboard include several seas, straits, gulfs, bays and channels in addition to the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans and the Panama and Suez Canals.

Fares start at $73,499 per guest for Deluxe Veranda Suites and $199,999 per guest for Master Suites with personal butler service.

In a statement that accompanies Regent’s press release for the cruise, the company’s President and CEO Jason Montague said he’s seen record bookings for world cruises in the last two years.

"We believe our 2024 World Cruise is our most enriching to date, representing the opportunity for uniquely immersive exploration thanks to access to a huge number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and hundreds of FREE shore excursions," Montague said. "Add to this the fact that the cruise is on board the elegant, all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Mariner, plus an incredible array of luxurious amenities, and I’m sure the 2024 World Cruise will sell out quickly too."

Included with Regent’s 2024 World Cruise are 442 free shore excursions, three "exclusive shoreside experiences" with cultural relevance in New Zealand, India and Spain, 18 optional land programs that stop at world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal or Great Pyramids of Giza and 12 overnight stays in ports of call.

When at sea, travelers can expect luxe amenities, dining and entertainment options on the Seven Seas Mariner, which can carry 445 crew members and 700 guests on the 8-deck, 709-foot ship.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Like many other major commercial cruise lines, Regent and Norwegian suspended several sailings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 27.19 -0.83 -2.96%

Both companies have been announcing future sail dates as the cruise industry attempts to resume operations despite the lingering pandemic.

In the fiscal year of 2020, Norwegian Cruise Line lost roughly $4 billion from mandated cruise suspensions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

With around 900 days to go until Regent’s 2024 World Cruise, it is not immediately clear whether COVID-19 or its following variants will be fully eradicated.