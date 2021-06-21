Real estate listing for decaying, stinky 'house from hell' already sold a week after being listed

There’s a buyer for every house.

Normally, a real estate agent will try to focus on a house’s positive features while trying to sell it. One house in Colorado, however, was in such bad shape that its agent decided that brutal honesty was the best approach.

Despite that, it reportedly only took a week for the house to sell.

The house is located in Colorado Springs, a fairly upscale neighborhood, Fox 21 reports. The house was listed at $590,000, which is lower than what other houses in the neighborhood are worth.

The listing reportedly described it as "a little slice of hell." Photos of the house show significant damage, including spray-painted vulgarities on almost every surface.

The house was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook group dedicated to unusual real estate listings. According to the post, which contains a screenshot of the original listing, the damage was done by a former tenant who was angry over being evicted.

Also, the house apparently had a terrible smell due to a freezer full of meat in the basement that was left without power for over a year.

According to Fox 21, however, the house found a buyer less than a week after being listed. As Fox Business previously reported, the real estate market is seeing a flurry of activity right now and houses across the country are being bought in record time frames. Apparently, this included the "slice of hell" house in Colorado.

The news outlet reports that the buyer is a local who was able to inspect the house in person and is aware of its history. The agent told Fox 21 that there were actually multiple offers placed on the house.