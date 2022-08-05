Rare George Washington US postage stamp sold for $19K at auction

A rare, 12-cent U.S. postage stamp showing an image of our nation’s first president sold for tens of thousands of dollars at auction last month.

The stamp, which includes a portrait bust of George Washington, sold for $19,520 at Holabird Western Americana Collections’ "Wild West Auction." The auction ran from July 21-24.

MARK ZUCKERBERG-SIGNED LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL CARD WILL GO UP FOR AUCTION

In a press release, Holabird Western Americana Collections called the 12-cent stamp "extremely rare" and said it was the auction’s top earner.

Despite some dirt and crinkle, the stamp was deemed to be in "Fine/Very Fine condition," according to the press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In total, the four-day auction included 2,441 lots. The sale was held online and live at the Holabird gallery in Reno, Nevada, the release said.

Other items that were sold in the auction include a manuscript from the mining camp of Monoville, Nevada, from 1860, an octagonal token from a saloon and a banknote from Oklahoma’s First National Bank of Foraker.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS