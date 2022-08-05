Expand / Collapse search
Rare George Washington US postage stamp sold for $19K at auction

The stamp's original cost was 12 cents, is 'extremely rare' and was deemed to be in 'Fine' condition

A rare, 12-cent U.S. postage stamp showing an image of our nation’s first president sold for tens of thousands of dollars at auction last month. 

The stamp, which includes a portrait bust of George Washington, sold for $19,520 at Holabird Western Americana Collections’ "Wild West Auction." The auction ran from July 21-24.

MARK ZUCKERBERG-SIGNED LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL CARD WILL GO UP FOR AUCTION

In a press release, Holabird Western Americana Collections called the 12-cent stamp "extremely rare" and said it was the auction’s top earner.

George Washington stamp

This rare, 12-cent stamp with a portrait bust of George Washington sold for $19,520 at auction last month.  (Holabird Western Americana Collections / Fox News)

Despite some dirt and crinkle, the stamp was deemed to be in "Fine/Very Fine condition," according to the press release.

In total, the four-day auction included 2,441 lots. The sale was held online and live at the Holabird gallery in Reno, Nevada, the release said.

saloon token

This octagonal token from a saloon in Rhyolite, Nevada, sold for $2,750 at the Holabird auction. (Holabird Western Americana Collections / Fox News)

bank note

This newly discovered banknote from Oklahoma's First National Bank of Foraker sold for $4,458 at the Holabird auction.  (Holabird Western Americana Collections / Fox News)

Other items that were sold in the auction include a manuscript from the mining camp of Monoville, Nevada, from 1860, an octagonal token from a saloon and a banknote from Oklahoma’s First National Bank of Foraker. 

