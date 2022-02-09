Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

Rapper Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records

Tupac Shakur and MC Hammer were among the artists whose music was released through the Los Angeles-based record company.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Private equity firm Blackstone, which controls MNRK Music Group, announced on Wednesday rapper Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, which released his debut album nearly three decades ago and launched his career, from the group.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 30-year-old label, owned and operated by rapper Dr. Dre and music executive Marion "Suge" Knight, recorded and released two of Snoop Dogg's albums before his exit in 1998.

32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show iñ New York City, U.S., 07/04/2017 ñ Snoop Dogg performs in honor of the late Tupac Shakur. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - HP1ED4805UBHP

"It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members," the rapper said in a statement.

PRINCE ESTATE VALUE SET AT $156.4M YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH

Tupac Shakur and MC Hammer were among the artists whose music was released through the Los Angeles-based record company.

The Death Row brand acquisition is the first part of a transaction that is expected to see Snoop Dogg also acquire some of the label's music rights - his own and other unspecified artists - Variety reported, citing a source. 

JOHN LEGEND SELLS HIS MUSIC CATALOG TO KKR, BMG

The deal comes on the heels of Snoop Dogg's latest album, Bacc On Death Row, which is being released soon. Snoop Dogg is also set to perform in his first Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday, along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Blackstone did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)