Putin warns global market rivalry rising amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fall in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Against the backdrop of falling global demand, the struggle for international markets for deliveries of fuel and raw material goods, food, and other products has intensified,” Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television.