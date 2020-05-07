Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Putin warns global market rivalry rising amid coronavirus pandemic

'The struggle for international markets for deliveries of fuel and raw material goods, food, and other products has intensified'

Reuters
President Trump has been speaking with business leaders in the oil and energy industries as well as leaders from Russia and Saudi Arabia in response to the oil price war. FOX Business’ Blake Burman with more.video

Putin says Russia ready for action with US on oil markets

President Trump has been speaking with business leaders in the oil and energy industries as well as leaders from Russia and Saudi Arabia in response to the oil price war. FOX Business’ Blake Burman with more.

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fall in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Against the backdrop of falling global demand, the struggle for international markets for deliveries of fuel and raw material goods, food, and other products has intensified,” Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television.