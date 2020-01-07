Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

News

Puerto Rico hit by 6.5 earthquake

Associated Press
close
PREPA CEO Jose Ortiz on continued efforts to rebuild Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.video

PREPA CEO rebuilding Puerto Rico

PREPA CEO Jose Ortiz on continued efforts to rebuild Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

Continue Reading Below

A tsunami alert was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority also reported an island-wide power outage.

Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some h

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. It initially gave the magnitude as 6.6 but later adjusted it.

There were no immediate report of injuries or damage but the power outage made it hard to obtain information.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A 5.8-magnitude quake that struck early Monday morning collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guanica and heavily damaged dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages.