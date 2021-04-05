Property from estate tied to Henry Ford up for auction

Property from a Florida estate tied to business magnate Henry Ford has hit the auction block.

Kaminski Auctions announced on Monday that there will be a three-day property auction from the estate of Kathleen DuRoss Ford -- the wife of Henry Ford II, the eldest grandson of the Ford Motor Company founder -- from April 9-11.

The auction will encompass "custom furniture, lavish furnishings, porcelain dinner services" as well as clothing, handbags, and accessories from Ford's Palm Beach Florida mansion dubbed "Serenity."

Kaminski Auctions anticipates a global audience of buyers for what it says is a "highly anticipated auction" tied to a "legendary family of society and industry in the United States."

DuRoss married Ford in Carson City, Nevada, in 1980. Ford served as CEO, president, and chairman of Ford. They were married for seven years, until his death in September 1987.

Overall, there will be more than 1,500 lots from the Ford estate, as well as additions from other estates, available to bid on during the three-day auction.

Clothing, accessories and designer shoes and handbags will be available for bid on April 9, followed by fine art, furniture and furnishings on the remaining days.

There will be a second auction in May which will be part two of the collection.