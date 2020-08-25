Princess Cruises cancels voyages into 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions

The coronavirus isn’t done with the cruise industry yet.

Princess Cruises has extended its cruise cancellations on two ships through early 2021, the company announced Tuesday. It blamed ongoing health and government authorities’ restrictions on border and port access for the cancellations.

The canceled voyages include the Island Princess “2021 world cruise” and its associated trip segments, as well as all remaining voyages that had been planned for the ship before then, and the Pacific Princess “2021 circle South America” sailing from Australia, and its associated cruises along the route.

“We share in the disappointment of this cancellation for guests of our world cruises because it’s a pinnacle cruise vacation experience, booked by some of our most loyal guests,” Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in a written statement.

Princess will issue 100% credits toward future cruises to guests who had been booked on the ships, plus a non-refundable 25% bonus credit, the company said.

Any travelers who prefer a cash refund will need to fill out a form on Princess’ website by Sept. 30.

The coronavirus has halted the cruise industry, with passengers and crew remaining stuck on some ships in port for weeks earlier this year as COVID-19 spread among them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “no sail” order for cruise ships as a result of the pandemic. The order has been extended until October.

The halted industry is having a major economic impact, according to industry insiders. In the U.S., cruises support 421,000 jobs and generate $53 billion in economic activity annually, according to Cruise Lines International Association, an industry group.

Each day that cruises in the U.S. are suspended costs $110 million in lost economic activity, according to the association.

