Best Presidents Day car sales include 2020 Honda CR-V, 2019 Dodge Ram

Dealerships are offering incentives to get customers in the door this Presidents Day weekend.

Continue Reading Below

Automakers have rolled out scores of attractive lease incentives and low-interest financing deals that have created some of the most lucrative bargains for Monday, according to U.S. News & World Report, which unveiled a list of the nine best car deals for consumers.

If you are in the market for a sports car, you're in luck. Sitting atop the list is the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which was dubbed an "all-around winner" with 0.9 percent financing for 72 months.

THESE ARE THE MOST DEPENDABLE VEHICLES OF 2020, SAYS J.D. POWER

The deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors, according to the report.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

- 0.9 percent financing for 72 months. It has a starting market price of around $25,730.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MZDAY MAZDA MOTOR 3.9775 -0.08 -2.00%

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

- 1.9 percent financing for 72 months plus $4,750 cash back. The car has a starting market price of around $32,145.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

- $329 per month for 42 months with $3,379 due at signing. The car has a starting market price of around $33,745.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 13.27 -0.17 -1.26%

2020 Ford Expedition

- $519 per month for 36 months with $5,940 due at signing. The car has a starting market price of $52,810.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.10 -0.15 -1.82%

2020 Honda CR-V

- 1.9% financing for 36 months. The car has a starting market price of around $25,050.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HMC HONDA MOTOR 26.78 -0.30 -1.11%

The deals are valid through Feb. 29, according to manufacturers' sites, with some extending into March.

However, the deals don't stop there.

Analysts at Consumer Reports, who studied the latest nationwide offers, compiled a list of potential savings across major car brands. In the report, analysts noted that the Chevrolet Bolt, sitting at 24 percent off, the Chevrolet Equinox, at 19 percent off, are good options to look for, as well as the Buick Encore, 15 percent off, and the Toyota Avalon at 14 percent off.

Dollar-amount savings can range from $9,977 off a Chevrolet Bolf to $3,503 off the Nissan Rogue, according to the report, which noted that actual savings will depend on local supply and demand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS