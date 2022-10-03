Expand / Collapse search
Petco's holiday collection for dogs, cats offers Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's gear

Petco’s 500+ 'More & Merrier' collection has products for the holiday season

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is ready for the holiday season.

The American pet retailer unveiled its new "More & Merrier" collection, which includes more than 500 items that correspond with Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve, Petco wrote in a press release Monday, Oct. 3.

Petco said the holiday collection includes festive toys, apparel, home décor and treats for animals big and small.

"With most items priced under $19.99, pet parents can find the best value for everything on their pets' wish list," Petco wrote in its announcement.

Petco store exterior

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is an American pet retail chain. (Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For Thanksgiving fans, Petco has canned Thanksgiving dinners for cats and dogs, drumstick chew toys, a canine-sized turkey headpiece, a feline-friendly toy drink set, and various treats made with holiday staples like pumpkin, cranberry and sweet potato.

Hanukkah celebrants can choose from blue festival-themed coats and bandanas, a plush menorah for pups, a dreidel teaser toy for playful cats and plush toys modeled after kosher pickles, gelt and moose.

Petco has stocked its in-store and virtual shelves with many Christmas-themed items, including advent calendars, holiday puzzles and tennis balls, Santa suits and sweaters, cabin beds, a cat-sized elf costume and nutcracker toy, customizable ornaments and stockings, cookie-making kits matching pajama sets, socks and throw blankets.

Pet owner in holiday onesie holding stuffed doll while she sits next to dog, cat and guinea pig.

Petco's "More and Merrier" holiday collection has festive pajamas for pets and their owners. There's also a line of toys, costumes and apparel. (Petco / Fox News)

New Year's Eve is also getting holiday representation with a photobooth kit, a "party animal" bandana plush toys modeled after champagne bottles, champagne flutes and the Times Square Ball.

Throughout the holiday season, Petco will offer savings through its monthly Vital Care membership, where customers can earn Pals Rewards on purchases, including grooming appointments, training sessions and vaccinations.

Petco is also launching its "Season of Giving" campaign where customers can donate funds to help animals in need through Petco Love – the company’s pet welfare nonprofit.

"Having our pets by our side as we celebrate the holidays is part of what makes this time of year so magical," said Amy College, the chief merchandising officer at Petco, in a statement.

Petco is releasing a line of new pet coats, footwear and more for winter. | Fox News

Outside the holiday season, Petco has added new seasonal winter gear, including pet-sized puffer coats, boot socks and handwarmer leads.

Petco's Halloween collection launched in August, and it includes a variety of costumes, pajamas, toys and treats.