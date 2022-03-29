Pepsi, IHOP collab on limited-edition 'maple syrup cola' that’ll go to 2,000 fans

PepsiCo and IHOP have partnered on an extremely limited soda flavor that’s supposed to taste like maple syrup.

Only 2,000 people will be able to get their hands on the strange 12-ounce cans from a "Show Your Stack" sweepstakes that requires contest hopefuls to share videos and photos of their pancake stack.

If selected, sweepstake winners will receive the limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, which reportedly has a syrupy flavor profile with caramel notes.

One lucky winner will also get a custom Pepsi Spout modeled after IHOP’s iconic syrup pitcher.

Sweepstake submissions must be entered before the end of Monday, March 29, by U.S residents who are at least 18-years-old.

The pancake stack photos need to be uploaded to Instagram and Twitter and require a #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes hashtag along with a direct profile tag to IHOP for secured eligibility.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn't often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike," said Pepsi’s Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan, in a statement.

It’s not the first time Pepsi has ventured out with an unusual soda flavor.

The beverage giant released a limited-edition apple pie flavor in 2020 and subsequent hot chocolate, Cracker Jack popcorn and Peeps marshmallow flavors in 2021.

Each of these ultra-limited flavors have been listed on online auction websites like eBay for hundreds of dollars.

Flavor innovation has been a top priority for the soft drink market as companies continue to fight for consumers’ attention and wallets.

Pepsi’s top competitor, The Coca-Cola Company, has dabbled in unconventional flavors like coffee and "space" while Pepsi has experimented with mango and draft colas.

"Consumers are wanting to try new and exciting flavors and reduce their sugar intake," International Food Products, Inc. wrote in a June 2021 market report. "Therefore, we will start seeing more and more innovations with carbonated soft drinks."