Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airports

Pennsylvania airport officials discover stowaway frog in luggage

The frog triggered an alarm during the screening process, TSA says

close
Founder of TrustedSec Dave Kennedy weighs in on a pro-Russia hacker group claiming responsibility for attacks against several U.S. airports and at least one major bank on 'Kennedy.'  video

Pro-Russian hackers target US airports, banks

Founder of TrustedSec Dave Kennedy weighs in on a pro-Russia hacker group claiming responsibility for attacks against several U.S. airports and at least one major bank on 'Kennedy.' 

Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) officials have found many unusual items in travelers’ luggage – everything from loaded cuts to live cats. 

Most recently, TSA officials discovered a live frog inside checked baggage at the Harrisburg International Airport (HIA). 

Harrisburg International Airport

A frog stowaway found hidden inside a traveler's suitcase.  (TSA Northeast / Fox News)

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein shared a picture of the amphibious stowaway early Monday morning. 

Farbstein said the frog recently triggered an alarm during TSA’s screening process at HIA.

LAS VEGAS AIRPORT EXPECTED TO REACH CAPACITY IN 2030 WITH 63 MILLION PASSENGERS

"This little creature was toad-aly surprised when he was spotted and he was asked for frog-iveness," Farbstein tweeted. "This find by TSA officers won’t be easily frog-gotten." 

Last month, a Virginia man claimed he forgot that he was carrying a loaded handgun when he was stopped from boarding a flight at Richmond International Airport. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

And back in November, a TSA officer at JFK Airport in New York City found a live cat inside a suitcase after it went through the X-ray machine.  