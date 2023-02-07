Pennsylvania airport officials discover stowaway frog in luggage

Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) officials have found many unusual items in travelers’ luggage – everything from loaded cuts to live cats.

Most recently, TSA officials discovered a live frog inside checked baggage at the Harrisburg International Airport (HIA).

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein shared a picture of the amphibious stowaway early Monday morning.

Farbstein said the frog recently triggered an alarm during TSA’s screening process at HIA.

LAS VEGAS AIRPORT EXPECTED TO REACH CAPACITY IN 2030 WITH 63 MILLION PASSENGERS

"This little creature was toad-aly surprised when he was spotted and he was asked for frog-iveness," Farbstein tweeted. "This find by TSA officers won’t be easily frog-gotten."

Last month, a Virginia man claimed he forgot that he was carrying a loaded handgun when he was stopped from boarding a flight at Richmond International Airport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

And back in November, a TSA officer at JFK Airport in New York City found a live cat inside a suitcase after it went through the X-ray machine.