Peloton offers companies discounted memberships, equipment as employees go back to the office

Employees headed back to the office could get a Peloton membership as a new work perk.

The connected fitness company on Tuesday announced its new Corporate Wellness program giving employers subsidized access to its digital content and memberships.

Employees could get access to thousands of fitness classes including meditation, cardio and strength training and discounts on the brand's spin bikes and treadmills.

Peloton said users will get access to features like group exercises for team bonding with colleagues and the company will also help employers find space for its fitness equipment in offices.

PELOTON TARGETS NEW CUSTOMER BASE WITH DISCOUNTED MEMBERSHIPS

"Corporate Wellness partners will receive access to enterprise features that help drive strong engagement, reduce administrative workload and measure impact," Peloton said.

Companies including e-commerce furniture retailer Wayfair, electronics producer Samsung, British telecommunications business Sky and software maker Sap are the first to use the program, according to Peloton.

The Corporate Wellness program is Peloton's latest effort to boost its subscribers and member reach. The company announced earlier this month it was making its workout app more affordable to students for $6.99 per month, down from $12.99 and $9.99 for military members, educators and health care workers.