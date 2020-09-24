Party City to open 25 pop-up stores nationwide, hire 20,000 temporary employees

Party City will open up only 25 Halloween pop-up stores across the country this year as health officials discourage traditional trick-or-treating due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The slim store count this season is a far cry from the approximately 275 Halloween pop-up stores the company opened in 2019 in preparation for what's normally a very busy holiday.

While 96% of parents plan to celebrate Halloween, 70% of them are seeking alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating, Party City said, citing results from a recent study.

"Despite the pandemic, we know that consumers are looking to celebrate and capture the special holiday spirit, even if it looks a little different this year," Party City CEO Brad Weston said.

At each location, Party City will continue to offer contactless shopping experiences including curbside pickup, same-day delivery, online shopping and in-store contactless mobile phone payments.

Additionally, the company still plans on hiring approximately 20,000 temporary employees this Halloween season to "support consumers’ needs however they choose to celebrate and shop this year," Party City said.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discouraged Americans from participating in traditional trick-or-treating and indoor costume parties to help protect families and communities from COVID-19, which has infected more than 6.9 million Americans.

"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the CDC said in its advisory, adding that anyone who may have COVID-19 -- or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 -- should not partake in any in-person activities during the holiday.

However, the agency said there are "several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween" and listed out three categories identifying low-, moderate- and high-risk activities.

