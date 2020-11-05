Pabst buys shuttered California brewery from Molson-Coors

Pabst Brewing may revitalize a California brewery after buying it from Molson Coors.

The companies announced on Thursday that they had completed the $150 million sale of the Irwindale, California, facility to Pabst subsidiary Irwindale Brew Yard.

Molson Coors stopped production at the brewery earlier this year.

The future of the brewery still isn’t clear. Adam Sher, president of Irwindale Brew Yard, said in a press release that the company is conducting a feasibility study to determine whether it will reopen the brewery.

An Irwindale Brew Yard spokesperson told FOX Business that the company plans to complete its analysis and make a decision next year.

The company is “committed to choosing a path forward that is in the best interest of all our stakeholders,” Sher said.

The brewery first opened in 1980 and it employed about 470 people, Fox 11 in Los Angeles previously reported. Beers like Coors Light, Miller Lite and Miller High Life were brewed there, as were several Pabst-owned brands. However, it was the company’s lowest-volume brewery in the U.S.

Molson Coors has already transitioned production to other breweries in Golden, Colorado, and Fort Worth, Texas.

“The sale of the Irwindale facility allows us to streamline our operations for greater efficiency across our network and further strengthen our liquidity,” Molson Coors CFO Tracey Joubert said in a written statement.