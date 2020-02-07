Oscars toast Hollywood tradition with Piper-Heidsieck champagne

The Oscars celebrate the best of Hollywood. So what better pairing than a champagne that's a cinema original?

Piper-Heidsieck champagne is set to be the official champagne of the 92nd Academy Awards, its sixth time being featured at the show but certainly not its first appearance in Hollywood.

The beverage has a long-standing history in film, Piper-Heidsieck brand ambassador Michael Green said on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," thriving even through prohibition a century ago.

"The bottle first appeared back in 1933 in a Laurel & Hardy movie called 'Sons of the Desert,'" Green said. "The [Oscars] bottle pays homage to the Roaring '20s and an era of prohibition when Piper-Heidsieck was brought in."

Green said the champagne's presence at the show will be a good boost for brand awareness and sales. Piper-Heidsieck is “widely available” across the U.S., he said, so it’s easily accessible to interested consumers.

The Oscars specialty beverage comes in magnum-sized bottles, which is the equivalent of two bottles. Green advises Piper-Heidsieck indulgers to pair a glass with popcorn or fried chicken.

