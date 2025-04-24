Oreo unveils limited-edition flavor

Oreo is debuting a new limited-edition cookie flavor that combines sweet and salty.

The Chocolate Covered Pretzel-flavored Oreos will launch nationwide on May 5, and "feature chocolate flavor cream, sandwiched between pretzel-flavored cookies that are topped with salt," according to the brand.

"Want the best of both worlds? We’ve got you covered," Oreo said in a social media post about the new sweet treat.

When the flavor rolls out, it will become Oreo’s "first-ever sweet and savory cookie."

The limited-edition flavor will remain on sale nationwide while supplies last.

MCDONALD'S ADDING BRAND-NEW MENU ITEM: MCCRIPSY STRIPS

Oreo cookies are eaten in over 100 countries around the world, according to Mondelez International.

The brand celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Luca Zaramella, the chief financial officer of Mondolez International, Oreo's corporate parent, said in February that the cookie brand had "delivered attractive growth for 2024."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS