Oreo unveils limited-edition flavor

Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavor to debut on May 5

Oreo is debuting a new limited-edition cookie flavor that combines sweet and salty.

The Chocolate Covered Pretzel-flavored Oreos will launch nationwide on May 5, and "feature chocolate flavor cream, sandwiched between pretzel-flavored cookies that are topped with salt," according to the brand.

The upcoming limited-edition Oreo flavor is chocolate-covered pretzel. (Oreo)

"Want the best of both worlds? We’ve got you covered," Oreo said in a social media post about the new sweet treat.

When the flavor rolls out, it will become Oreo’s "first-ever sweet and savory cookie."

The limited-edition flavor will remain on sale nationwide while supplies last.

Oreo cookies are eaten in over 100 countries around the world, according to Mondelez International. 

Oreo cookies stacked. (iStock / iStock)

The brand celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2022.

Luca Zaramella, the chief financial officer of Mondolez International, Oreo's corporate parent, said in February that the cookie brand had "delivered attractive growth for 2024."

