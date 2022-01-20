Oregon bighorn sheep tag auctions for $345K

It’s expensive to hunt sometimes.

States across the country use hunting and fishing licenses to raise money for their local wildlife programs. This money can be used for a variety of conservation efforts and management efforts.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that a special bighorn sheep game tag sold for $345K at auction. On Twitter, the state wildlife department wrote that this year’s price beat last year’s by over $100K.

The post states, "Oregon’s bighorn auction tag set an amazing record on Sat. during the final auction of Wild Sheep Foundation’s Sheep Week. It sold for a whopping $345K, topping last year’s record-tying price of $210K. Only MT’s sheep tag sold for more ($360K). (The money) goes to wild sheep conservation."

Bighorn sheep hunting in Oregon is heavily restricted and only a limited number of tags are sold. These tags only provide hunters a short period of time to hunt one bighorn in a very specific area.

This particular tag, however, provides the hunter with several months to hunt the bighorn in an area of their choosing.

Hunting has seen an increase in popularity since the start of the pandemic, although it seems that the number is starting to decline.

Fox News previously reported that The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the preliminary results for the recent 2021-2022 deer hunting season. While the year was slightly lower than last, it was still higher than the five-year average.

According to a news release from MDC, a total of 293,670 deer were harvested during the most recent season. This is slightly lower than the 297,214 deer harvest in the 2020-2021 season.

MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said, "This year’s harvest total was slightly behind last year’s mark and about 3% above the previous five-year average. We’ve seen an increasing trend in statewide deer harvest for about the past eight years."