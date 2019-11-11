Oprah Winfrey-backed Weight Watchers launches new program: Here's what's being offered

"More options" and "more freedom" are key aspects of Weight Watchers' new customizable myWW program.

For the first time, Oprah Winfrey-backed Weight Watchers, which rebranded in 2018 as WW, is offering its members the opportunity to choose a program tailored to a member’s weight loss plan -- giving them “more flexibility” when it comes to the foods they eat.

The launch of myWW, however, comes days after shares of WW International Inc. fell sharply as the weight-management company reported a third consecutive quarter of lower revenue. The company's revenue for the thee three months ending in September, was $348.6 million, down from $365.8 million a year earlier.

“It is scientifically proven that customized approaches lead to greater engagement and more behavior change than generic approaches,” said Gary Foster, chief scientific officer of WW. “The new myWW program enables people to live their lives and still lose weight."

MyWW, allows members to choose from three customized plans based on taste preferences, eating habits and goals. Members are first asked to complete a personal assessment then chose whether the Blue, Green or Purple plan is best for them.

“We inspire healthy habits for real life-and everyone is different,” said Mindy Grossman, president and CEO of WW. “We are constantly listening to our community, and we know they want a more customized approach to weight loss.”

The myWW plans all are based on the company’s SmartPoints rating system and ZeroPoint foods lists. ZeroPoint foods are foods that don’t need to be weighed, measured or tracked. According to WW, they help form the foundation for a healthy eating pattern. They are also much less likely to be overeaten.

With the Green Plan, members will be able to build meals and snacks around more than 100 ZeroPoint foods including fruits and vegetables. Green members also have the largest SmartPoints budget to spend on other foods.

The Blue Plan, which can be recognized by current members as WW Freestyle, allows members to build meals around more than 200 ZeroPoint foods including fruits, veggies and lean proteins with a smaller SmartPoints budget.

Members can have a breakfast of banana pancakes with a salmon and spinach salad for lunch and a lamb and black bean stir fry for dinner, aside from the additional snacks and desert.

Meanwhile, the new Purple plan offers more than 300 ZeroPoint foods and adds grains including whole wheat pasta and potatoes, while also having a more modest SmartPoints budget.

