Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Ocean Spray Cranberries recalls Pink Lite Cranberry Juice drink

The drinks were recalled because they 'may contain undeclared sulfites'

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc has recalled some 5.5-ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink, the Food and Drug Adminstration announced Wednesday.

The drinks were recalled because they "may contain undeclared sulfites," a chemical compound used to preserve foods and prevent browning, "which were erroneously added by a contract manufacturer," the FDA said.

Undeclared sulfites are "frequently found in dried fruits, canned fruits and vegetables," according to the FDA, and they can be hazardous to sensitive individuals at certain levels and cause allergic reactions.

The recall was initiated after the company investigated consumer complaints of an "off" odor in the drinks in the recalled lot. A contract manufacturer revealed the manufacturing error following an analysis by food and safety personnel.

The drinks were distributed to retail wholesalers and online retailers. The can's universal product code (UPC) number is 031200036827, and it expires on Jan. 24, 2021, the FDA said.

More information about the recall can be found here. No other Ocean Spray products were affected.

