You'll need to take a $50 COVID test to dine at this restaurant

A New York City restaurant will, starting next week, require its patrons to take a $50 COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter the establishment.

City Winery, an upscale restaurant located in the city’s Meatpacking District, will roll out the program on Tuesday, November 24, according to the establishment. Guests wanting to eat there on Tuesdays and Wednesday will each have to pre-pay $50 for the test when making a reservation online.

Before entering, a health professional will administer a nasal swab. Patrons will be able to drink “a glass of City Winery Bubbles” while they wait 10 to 15 minutes to get their results.

Guests may go inside if the results are negative but will still be subject to standard health guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing.

If the results are positive, the restaurant will send the results to a lab for verification, but will not let the individual in.

The restaurant said that 100% of the fee for testing “goes directly to the testing company – and prepayment via Resy is required in order to make a reservation.”

“Given the change of the seasons, finding the next level of safety and comfort level for people to dine indoors is critical for us today,” said founder and CEO Michael Dorf in a press release. “A COVID-19 test is one of the only solutions to get patrons inside restaurants for the next five months until springtime.”

Guests wanting to eat at City Winery Thursday through Monday will not be required to take a coronavirus test before entering.

