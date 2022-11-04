NYC fugitive arrested after being spotted by federal officer visiting Walt Disney World: report

A New York City fugitive, accused of stealing around $150,000 in COVID-19 relief loans meant to help struggling businesses, was arrested after a federal postal inspector spotted him with his family at Walt Disney World, a report says.

Quashon Burton, 31, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody Oct. 20 outside the Animal Kingdom theme park, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

The arrest was made after federal postal inspector Jeff Andre – who has been working the case and happened to be in the park that day – recognized Burton and the distinct "H" tattoo on his neck, and then alerted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the website reported.

Federal prosecutors allege Burton stole at least four people’s identities and used their information to fraudulently take out about $150,000 in federal loans meant for businesses seeking aid during the pandemic, Walt Disney World News Today also reported, citing court documents.

Law enforcement first attempted to arrest Burton at his Brooklyn home on Nov. 29 last year, but did not find him there.

"USPIS agents visited the home on two other occasions and were informed by Burton’s mother that Burton would not be self-surrendering," the court documents said, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

Police say Burton resisted arrest at a bus stop outside of Animal Kingdom, where he was waiting with two family members after being spotted by Andre, the website reports.

The fugitive was visiting the park under a fake name and even refused to admit his real identity after a fingerprint scan indicated it was him, Walt Disney World News Today reported, citing federal documents.

Burton is now being held in federal custody without bail as he awaits trial.