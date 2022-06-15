New York teens are making $70 an hour by babysitting, sports instructing

Unemployment among teens may be at a 70-year low — but New York teenagers have a new opportunity to rake in the cash.

Teen Hampton, a business founded by teens for teens, is hiring high school-aged kids to offer sports lessons, babysitting services, lifeguarding and more this summer — and they could get paid $70 an hour.

Teen Hampton founder Gabe Jaffe, who is just 16 years old, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss the idea behind the business.

"Our services, really everyone needs, everyone wants," he said. "And we felt that by providing a central marketplace for parents to find high-quality babysitters, high-quality instructors … it would be a great idea."

Even though $70 an hour may seem steep for a babysitter, Jaffe explained that Teen Hampton sets its prices just as any other business would — based on competitive landscape and market analysis.

"We have prices that are actually fairly competitive," he said.

"Clients have been happy to pay that price so far."

Since Teen Hampton primarily serves The Hamptons area of Long Island — well-known for being an expensive destination — Jaffe pointed out that most professional sports lessons could go for up to $200 per hour by comparison.

"So, when you look at $70 an hour, yes, it seems high, but it’s less than half the price," he said.

"It’s the reason why clients have been happy to pay that price so far."

Teen Hampton babysitter Austin Brod joined the conversation and shared that his 4 p.m.to 9 p.m. babysitting shift the night before brought in $175.

The 14-year-old said that prior to joining Teen Hampton, he had no babysitting experience except looking after his two young siblings.

Brod explained that Teen Hampton was his best option for a summer job — and he gets to set his own availability.

Parents, by the way, have the opportunity to set up free, online interviews with instructors and babysitters before booking — which Jaffe said is a feature that clients have "loved."

"The selection of instructors, selection of services we offer — we offer lifeguarding, we offer helping with birthday parties — it’s more than just babysitting," he said.

"It’s something that people have really been in a frenzy about, and we’ve been basically booked every day since we began."

Jaffe revealed that other areas of the country have already reached out in hopes of expanding the business.

"This concept … it can be done anywhere," he said.

"It’s something that is always needed, so it’s something that can be expanded, really, to any place."