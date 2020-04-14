Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

New York hospitalizations fall for first time in coronavirus pandemic: governor

Reuters
close
A new coronavirus advisory group focused on getting Americans back to work is being formed that will include lawmakers and business executives. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn with more.video

New coronavirus task force focused on reopening economy launching soon

A new coronavirus advisory group focused on getting Americans back to work is being formed that will include lawmakers and business executives. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn with more.

New York saw total hospitalizations fall for the first time since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a sign that the crisis hitting the state may be near the peak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also said President Donald Trump was “not accurate” in his assertion the day before that he had total authority over the decision on when to reopen schools and businesses in the states.