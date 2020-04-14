New York hospitalizations fall for first time in coronavirus pandemic: governor
New York saw total hospitalizations fall for the first time since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a sign that the crisis hitting the state may be near the peak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.
Cuomo, speaking at a daily briefing, also said President Donald Trump was “not accurate” in his assertion the day before that he had total authority over the decision on when to reopen schools and businesses in the states.