New York City taxpayers funded security detail for mayor's son's Yale trips: Report

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has come under fire for allegedly enlisting his taxpayer-funded executive protection detail to drive his son to and from Yale University, according to a report.

De Blasio, who is fresh off his failed bid for Democratic candidate for president, ordered the members of the New York City Police Department’s Executive Protection Unit to cart his son, Dante, to and from the New Haven, Conn., university at least seven times during his first year in college, the New York Daily News reported Monday.

“There was no justification,” a former member of the unit told the News. “If you were told to bring him home from Yale, that’s what we did.”

A police department spokesperson would not comment or confirm the report, writing in an emailed statement to FOX Business: “We do not discuss security matters regarding the protection of the mayor, his family, or other elected officials.”

New York City’s Department of Investigation, which probes corruption of public officials in the city, is looking into how de Blasio has used members of the detail to benefit his children, according to the outlet.

When reached for comment Monday, a DOI spokesperson told FOX Business the department was aware of the matter, but would not comment further.

De Blasio, who announced in September he was dropping out of the presidential race, also had detectives from the unit drive the then-teenager to see his uncle, who lived nearby, according to the report citing unnamed sources.

Dante, who graduated from Yale in 2019, did not face any security risks at the time.

It’s not the first time the Big Apple mayor has allegedly enlisted his security team to do tasks unrelated to his actual security.

The Daily News also reported how he ordered members of the security unit to help move his daughter, Chiara, out of her Brooklyn apartment.

In a statement provided to the Daily News, mayoral spokesperson Freddi Goldstein insisted de Blasio and his family “follow all ethics rules.”

“The mayor’s children are guaranteed NYPD protection,” she said. “Just like the children of prior mayors.”