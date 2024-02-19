New York City lawmakers move to ban Tide Pods, laundry sheets

Lawmakers in New York City are pushing a ban on Tide Pods and other single-use laundry detergent products in the name of climate consciousness.

City Councilman James Gennaro introduced the legislation earlier this month, dubbed the "Pods are Plastic Bill." It would make it illegal to sell any laundry pods or laundry sheets made with a certain form of alcohol.

"This bill would prohibit the sale of laundry and dishwasher pods, as well as laundry and dishwasher sheets, that include polyvinyl alcohol. It would also require education and outreach to retail and wholesale businesses on compliance with the requirements of this law," a description of the law reads.

If the bill becomes law, those found to be selling affected products would face an initial fine of $400, followed by an $800 fine for a second offense. Every offense past the second would face a $1,200 fine.

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is the film that contains detergent in Tide Pods and other similar products. It dissolves when coming into contact with water, but studies have argued that the process leaves behind microplastics that go on to pollute the water supply, according to the New York Post.

"They [PVAs] are the most concerning of emerging contaminants," Gennaro told The Post. "It’s important for people to know I’m being very cautious, and we’re taking a science-based approach."

"But I think the science is ultimately going to bear out. This is something council should act upon," he added. "I need a little more [information] but I put the bill out to get everyone’s attention."

If passed, Gennaro's law would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2026.