Celebrations
Published

New Year's Eve parties inside Times Square carry hefty price tag, over $12K to ring in 2024

The cheapest VIP package for New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square is $450

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 27

For partygoers looking to ring in 2024 in the heart of New York City, a close-up spot to watch the iconic ball drop is going to cost hundreds to thousands of dollars. 

Some hotels and restaurants in New York City's Times Square are offering exclusive New Year's Eve party packages, with tickets costing between $450 and $12,500. 

However, attending the once-a-year, world-famous event is free for those watching from the sidewalks below, some attendees are going all out on Times Square party packages that offer a little extra comfort. 

The most affordable VIP package is hosted by Olive Garden, costing $450 per ticket, according to the company's website.

2024 fireworks

Wallethub announced the top cities to celebrate New Year's Eve.  (iStock / iStock)

Applebee’s, which has two locations in Times Square, is also selling much more affordable tickets starting at $799 a piece for its New Year’s Eve celebration.

If Applebee's isn't quite your taste, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is offering the next price point at $1,015. The company's website lists that the admission price covers live entertainment, party favors, a champagne toast and a full buffet, in addition to hors d'oeuvres. 

The AMC Theatres in Times Square is also hosting an event that boasts live music, entertainment, dinner, drinks, and the option of three VIP outdoor terraces with direct views of the Times Square Ball Drop. The lowest-priced ticket is $649, and it gets one person general admission with platinum-view terrace access. 

For those wanting to spend more, the theater is offering a Couple’s Private 6th Floor Mezzanine package with Platinum-View Terrace Access for $2,999.

ryan seacrest on new year's rockin eve

Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023" last year. Seacrest is set to return as this year's TV host to ring in 2024 at Times Square in New York City. ( Noam Galai/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions/File / Getty Images)

For those attendees wanting the ultimate VIP experience, the highest priced New Year's Eve package can be found at the Broadway Lounge at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. 

Times Square 2024 numbers

A view of the New Year's Eve '2024' numerals to be lit up at midnight on Jan. 1, in New York's world-famous Times Square. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The event offers the Prime VIP Couples’ Package, which costs $6,250 per person or $12,500 in total and includes a table overlooking Times Square, an open bar, dinner, and a concert by former Kool & the Gang member Skip Martin.