NBA sued for $1.25M in alleged skipped rent payments

The NBA has been slapped with a $1.25 million lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay rent for its famous New York City store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for the months of April and May.

The landlord, 535-545 Fee LLC, claims in court papers that NBA Media Ventures LLC missed two monthly rent payments of $625,000 and now owes $1,257,412.96, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan. A version of the suit was published online by Law360.com.

In addition to the two payments of $625,000, the lawsuit also calls for the association to pay metered water charges of $349.91, metered steam charges of $3,839.64, and late interest charges of $3,223.41, court papers show.

An NBA spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

The building, located at 545 Fifth Avenue, is home to the NBA Store and is emblazoned with the famous NBA logo on its front door. The store closed in response to government directives surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a message posted on its website.

“To our global fans," the message states, "We are working very loosely with the appropriate government and health-related authorities to help limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Based on the current situation in the U.S., and in an abundance of caution to ensure the utmost safety of our employees and customers, the NBA Store in New York will be closed for the time being.”

The NBA has leased space from the ground floor and lower level, as well as the entire second floor of the building, since 2014, the suit states.

It’s far from the first big-name entity to be sued for failure to pay rent.

According to Law360.com, AMC Theaters was hit with a $7.5 million suit for neglecting to pay up, while Ross Stores is facing a $5.5. million lawsuit and The Gap Inc. is accused of owing $530,000 in unpaid rent.

In addition to the overdue payments, Tuesday's lawsuit is seeking at least $20,000 to go toward attorney fees.

