National Smoothie Day is June 21: Celebrate with these delicious deals

National Smoothie Day is Tuesday, June 21.

So this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a delicious, nutrient-filled smoothie to celebrate the national day.

Smoothie outlets all around the country are offering deals to lure in customers for the special day.

Jamba Juice

Jamba Juice reward members can receive any medium smoothie for just $4 on Tuesday, June 21.

The company is also doing multiple giveaways to smoothie fans every hour, on the hour, across its Twitter and Instagram platforms.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is offering a buy-one, get-one deal on Tuesday.

Customers who buy any smoothie will receive a free smoothie when ordering through the health rewards app.

The company suggests bringing the free treat to a friend or "former" friend to #SmoothieItOver."

Clean Juice

Forget just one day — Clean Juice is celebrating National Smoothie Day for an entire week.

On Tuesday, June 21, customers can enjoy a free 16-oz. smoothie with any purchase through the Clean Juice Rewards app.

The company is also offering six new smoothies off its new "Juicerista Secret Menu."

Customers can also create their own smoothie with up to three free organic Superfood add-ons with the purchase of any 16 or 24-ounce smoothie or protein smoothie.

The offer lasts from June 20 to June 26, 2022.

Pinkberry

Celebrate National Smoothie Day at Pinkberry with $1 off any size smoothie when you order online with code "SMOOTHIE."

This offer begins June 20 and lasts through June 24.

FOX 8 Cleveland contributed to this article.