National Ice Cream Day: where to score free or discounted treats

There’s no need to scream for ice cream when it’s free.

Sunday, July 28th, is national ice cream day and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With temperatures soaring for the summer, everyone deserves a cold treat. Various restaurants and ice cream parlors across the country are offering discounts or free ice cream to celebrate the holiday.

In a press release, vice president of marketing for Cold Stone Creamery’s parent company Kahala Brands Sara Schmillen said, "Whether you're a fan of classic Signature Creations™ like Chocolate Devotion® and Birthday Cake Remix™, or if you prefer to build your own ice cream concoctions, Cold Stone Creamery wants to help you celebrate the best day of the year. This National Ice Cream Day we're celebrating with our My Cold Stone Club Rewards members and inviting others to join and share the joy of ice cream with their family and friends."

To celebrate, Cold Stone Creamery is offering guests $3 off any order of $10 or more.

Meanwhile, DQ will be offering $1 off any sized dipped cone ordered with the mobile app.

Baskin Robbins is offering a $5 discount off orders $20 or more on orders from Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates, USA Today reports. Guests can also receive free ice cream scented Kinetic Sand with a purchase of $10 or more.

Customers can get three free ounces of soft serve (and toppings) at 16 Handles on Sunday when they s scan the chain’s app, Thrillist reports.

Some brands are celebrating all month long. Guests at 7-Eleven can get a free small Slurpee through the company’s app by the end of the month.