NASA's first all-female spacewalk set for Friday

By FOXBusiness
Trump wants NASA to go back to the moon

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on President Trump’s push to send American astronauts to the moon.

History will be taking place way above the earth.

The first all-female spacewalk in NASA's 61-year history is schedule to take place on Friday.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, who were initially supposed to venture beyond the International Space Station on Oct. 21, according to NPR.

NASA announced the scheduling and other changes this week in light of issues with the space station's battery charge-discharge unit, which Koch and Meir will replace.

The International Space Station's Twitter account tweeted Tuesday evening that the spacewalk will take place "no earlier than Friday," updating NASA's earlier announcement that it would happen either Thursday or Friday morning.

Friday's spacewalk is set to begin at 7:50 a.m. EDT and last about 5 1/2 hours, according to NASA.