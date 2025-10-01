Expand / Collapse search
The mystique of Hermès: The Birkin bag is a rare investment that defies depreciation

More than status symbols, Hermès handbags carry a prestige and market demand that make them enduring assets

More than status symbols, Hermès handbags carry a mystique and market demand that make them enduring assets. It Girl author Marisa Meltzer explains why the Birkin is coveted not just for its craftsmanship but also for its return on investment. video

In a world where trends fade overnight and luxury goods lose their shine, one handbag has managed to defy the rules of fashion economics. 

The Hermès Birkin straddles the line between luxury and investment, prized as much for its financial value as for its iconic design.

Named for the actress Jane Birkin, the bag carries the same air of effortless elegance, its mix of function and glamour making it as desirable today as when it first appeared in the 1980s.

"She had a wild and wonderful career and is definitely worth knowing about," explained Marisa Meltzer, author of the new book "It Girl: The Life and Legacy of Jane Birkin."

British singer and actress Jane Birkin

British singer and actress Jane Birkin. (Jean-Louis Atlan/Sygma/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Birkin has joined the ranks of gold, art, and real estate as a place to park wealth.

"It's something that doesn't lose its value the way most fashion items do. Like driving a new car off the lot and instantly losing half its value," Meltzer said.

"It's more like real estate or gold in that sense and I think that right now people are interested in hard goods as investments," she added.

HERMES OVERTAKES LVMH IN MARKET CAP TO BECOME MOST VALUABLE LUXURY COMPANY

That exclusivity comes at a steep price. "I think it would be hard in America to spend less than about $15,000," Meltzer said.

The original Birkin was created for Jane Birkin after a chance encounter with a Hermès executive on a flight in the early 1980s, where she complained she couldn’t find a bag that suited her needs. Her long use of the bag only added to its allure, helping it fetch a record $10.1 million at auction this past summer.

The original Birkin bag

The "Birkin" bag by Hermes which belonged to British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin at the Sotheby's auction house in Paris on July 2, 2025. (Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There's this mystique to Hermès," said Meltzer, noting that the process of buying one of the brand’s most coveted handbags is "deliberately confusing and mysterious."

"There are no easy shortcuts," she added. "People can try to buy a bag online that looks like a Birkin, or choose another designer’s version that seems suspiciously similar, but there’s no real substitute for the real thing."

THE HERMÈS BIRKIN BAG ALLURE AND WHY THE PRICE TAG IS SO HIGH

That authenticity, Meltzer explained, is part of what fuels the staggering resale market. "The resale value, though not something Hermès would necessarily encourage, makes these bags true investments, if you’re able to get one."

An Hermes luxury boutique in Paris

A Hermes luxury boutique in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.  (Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meltzer’s forthcoming book, out Oct. 7, delves into the muse that inspired the world’s most desired handbag.

As she describes in her book, the story of the Birkin bag’s creation plays out like a scene from a romantic comedy. Jane Birkin, the English-born actress and singer who lived in France, was on a flight from London to Paris in the mid-1980s. 

Known for carrying wicker baskets as handbags, she was struggling to keep her belongings from spilling out while trying to stuff one into the overhead bin. 

Jane Birkin with a basket in Japan

Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, seven months pregnant, in Tokyo in May 1971, Japan.  (Bertrand Laforet/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Her seatmate on the flight says something like, ‘you know, you should think about getting a bag with at least pockets or a zipper or something,’" Meltzer explained.

Birkin reportedly quipped, "When Hermès makes a bag with pockets and a zipper, I’ll use it." The man replied, "But I am Hermès."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meltzer explains that the man seated next to Birkin was Jean-Louis Dumas of the Hermès family, then the head of the brand.

A woman carries an orange Hermes Birkin bag

A woman carries an orange Hermes Birkin bag on April 9, 2025 in Paris, France. (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"So they took out the only paper they could find, which was an air sickness bag, and she started drawing what her ideal bag would look like. At the time, it was the mid 80s, and she had a baby, so her design was kind of like a glorified diaper bag," Meltzer explained.

Et voilà, the Birkin was born.