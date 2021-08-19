Musician David Crosby slams Tesla, claims he hasn't received his car after 7 months: 'Looking at a Porsche'

David Crosby is laying into Tesla after he claims he ordered a new ride over six months ago and has yet to receive his wheels.

The musician said in a tweet on Tuesday that he inquired about his large purchase on multiple occasions but was given such a run-around by the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle and battery cell company, he’s considering canceling his order altogether and picking up a Porsche instead.

"So …I am a fan of Elon’s …I think his efforts at getting the humans out into space are exemplary But We ordered our Tesla 7 months ago," Crosby wrote. "They have lied to us 4 times about when we would get it. Lied. We are seriously looking at canceling the order and looking at a Porsche."

Tesla isn’t a stranger to such claims from its customers as many have also pointed to the workmanship of its vehicles although the brand’s latest flagship release, the Tesla Model X Plaid has attempted to mitigate quality control and fitment issues.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic lawmakers called Wednesday for the Federal Trade Commission to launch a probe into Tesla’s "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" systems, citing "serious concerns" regarding what they described as the company’s "misleading advertising" of their features.

In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts argued Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have "persistently misrepresented" the capabilities of its vehicles. The lawmakers say the company’s claims pose a potential threat to motorists.

"Tesla and Mr. Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities – despite clear and frequent warnings – demonstrate a deeply concerning disregard for the safety of those on the road and require real accountability," the senators wrote in the letter. "Their claims put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death."

The senators called for an investigation just days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal probe into Tesla’s Autopilot system. Regulators said they had identified 11 crashes involving Tesla vehicles with Autopilot engaged since 2018.

Tesla has repeatedly defended the safety of its Autopilot system. In April, Musk tweeted vehicles equipped with Autopilot were "now approaching 10 times lower chance of accident than average vehicle."

Musk and Tesla did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ requests for comment.