Here are the most pet-friendly cities in the US this year: report

Some places in the U.S. make it easier to have a pet than others, according to a recent report.

WalletHub published a list of the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S. this week.

For its report, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. based on 23 metrics in three categories: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet-friendliness.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also discovered how cities did within a few of the 23 metrics.

For example, WalletHub found out that Columbus, Ohio, has the lowest veterinary care costs — while Washington, D.C., and Plano, Texas, have the highest.

Reno, Nevada, was found to have the most pet businesses per capita, while Newark, New Jersey, was discovered to have the fewest, according to the report.

WalletHub found that five cities — Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; and San Diego, California — all tied for the city with the most dog-friendly restaurants per capita.

Meanwhile, North Las Vegas, Nevada, took the claim for the city with the fewest dog-friendly restaurants per capita.

St. Louis, Missouri, was found to have the most animal shelters per capita, while Arlington, Texas, was found to have the fewest.

Five cities — including New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; Boise, Idaho; and Las Vegas, Nevada — tied for the city with the most dog parks per capita.

Two cities tied for the city with the fewest dog parks per capita: Hialeah, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, according to WalletHub.

To see the overall results, here are the 10 most pet-friendly U.S. cities in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

2. Tampa, Florida

3. Portland, Oregon

4. St. Louis, Missouri

5. Cincinnati, Ohio

6. St. Petersburg, Florida

7. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

10. Raleigh, North Carolina