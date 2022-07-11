The most, least stressed cities in America in 2022: report

From inflation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of reasons why Americans may feel stressed.

A new study has found that some areas of the country are more stressed than others.

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that found the most and least stressed cities in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress and stress related to health and safety.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state – based on 40 metrics.

Aside from its overall ranking, WalletHub found how cities ranked within specific metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that Reno, Nevada has the lowest job security, while Orlando, Florida, has the highest job security.

Detroit, Michigan, was found to have the highest poverty level, while Pearl City, Hawaii, was found to have the lowest poverty rate.

El Paso, Texas, was found to have the highest percentage of adults in fair or poor health, while Sioux Falls, South Dakota had the lowest.

Meanwhile, two cities – Springfield, Missouri, and Birmingham, Alabama, – tied for the city with the highest crime rate. Port St. Lucie, Florida, was found to have the lowest crime rate.

To read the overall results, here are the most and least stressed cities in the U.S. this year, according to WalletHub.

Most stressed cities in 2022

1. Cleveland, Ohio

2. Detroit, Michigan

3. Gulfport, Mississippi

4. Baltimore, Maryland

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

6. Memphis, Tennessee

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

8. Birmingham, Alabama

9. St. Louis, Missouri

10. Toledo, Ohio

Least stressed cities in 2022

173. Burlington, Vermont

174. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

175. Bismarck, North Dakota

176. San Jose, California

177. Columbia, Maryland

178. Fargo, North Dakota

179. Overland Park, Kansas

180. Madison, Wisconsin

181. South Burlington, Vermont

182. Fremont, California