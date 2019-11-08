Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Disney World groping suspect targeted more children: police

New allegations involve assaults on 14-year-old and 13-year-old in July and September.

Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man charged with molesting two children at Disney World is now accused of molesting two other children at the theme park.

The Orange County sheriff's office announced on Thursday that 50-year-old James Anthony Jones now faces additional lewd or lascivious molestation charges.

James Anthony Jones charged with molesting two children at Disney World is now accused of molesting two other children at the theme park.(Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Jones was arrested at the park after allegedly molesting a girl younger than 12 years old and another girl between 12 and 15 years old last month. He's accused of groping one girl's breast as he walked past her in the Ye Olde Christmas Shop at Magic Kingdom and then groping the other at the Haunted Mansion attraction.  The new allegations involve separate molestations of a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old in July and September.

A Disney statement says Jones' annual pass has been revoked.