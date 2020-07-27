Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Minnesota rodeo crowd size during coronavirus raises concern

Stands remained full or nearly full for the three days of 65th annual North Star Stampede Rodeo

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Thousands showed up for what is known as Minnesota’s largest outdoor rodeo, packing the stands for the three-day event despite orders to limit crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The state Department of Health and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office imposed a spectator limit at the event. The latest order from Gov. Tim Walz limits outdoor events and entertainment to 250 people who are socially distanced.

LAWYER FOR MINNESOTA SMALL BUSINESS GROUP CLAIMS GOVERNOR 'ACTING LIKE A DRUNKEN MONARCH' WITH CORONAVIRUS ORDERS

The stands remained full or nearly full for the three days of the 65th annual North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie in northern Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported.

The event’s organizer, Cimarron Pitzen, wrote on a Facebook post before the event that he would not stand in the way of people coming to protest what he describes as “ridiculous Government Over Reach” and their right to assemble.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Billy Hampton, a saddle bronc rider from White Bear Lake, said he didn’t see many face masks.

“It felt like normal for once,” he said. “It really didn’t feel like other places in the state.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS