Milwaukee Molson Coors brewery shooter was employee, CEO says

The shooter at a Molson Coors Brewing Co. facility in Milwaukee Wednesday was a brewery employee.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TAP MOLSON COORS BREWING CO. 51.74 +0.32 +0.62%

CEO Gavin Hattersley said the man, who was an active employee of the company, killed at least five people in the shooting, local TV station WISN reported. All the victims were also employees.

SHOOTING AT MOLSON COORS BREWING IN MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the 51-year-old gunman was also dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

DO GUNS AND ALCOHOL MIX AT HOME? COURT HEARING MAN’S CASE

The shooting happened at a “sprawling complex” with a mix of corporate office and brewing facilities where at least 600 people work, the Associated Press reported. Known to locals as “Miller Valley,” the complex includes the 160-year-old brewery, a distribution center the size of five football fields and an iconic red Miller sign towering overhead.

In a message to employees, Hattersley said the facility will be closed for the rest of the week.

“There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now,” Hattersley wrote. “I am on my way to Milwaukee now because in the hours and days ahead, the most important thing is that we support and care for each other.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS