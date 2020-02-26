Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

Milwaukee Molson Coors brewery shooter was employee, CEO says

'Miller Valley' to stay closed this week after 5 employees killed

By FOXBusiness
close
Seven people are reportedly dead, including the shooter, in a rampage at Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.video

Fatal shooting at Molson Coors' Milwaukee facility

Seven people are reportedly dead, including the shooter, in a rampage at Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The shooter at a Molson Coors Brewing Co. facility in Milwaukee Wednesday was a brewery employee.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TAPMOLSON COORS BREWING CO.51.74+0.32+0.62%

CEO Gavin Hattersley said the man, who was an active employee of the company, killed at least five people in the shooting, local TV station WISN reported. All the victims were also employees.

SHOOTING AT MOLSON COORS BREWING IN MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the 51-year-old gunman was also dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

DO GUNS AND ALCOHOL MIX AT HOME? COURT HEARING MAN’S CASE

The shooting happened at a “sprawling complex” with a mix of corporate office and brewing facilities where at least 600 people work, the Associated Press reported. Known to locals as “Miller Valley,” the complex includes the 160-year-old brewery, a distribution center the size of five football fields and an iconic red Miller sign towering overhead.

In a message to employees, Hattersley said the facility will be closed for the rest of the week.

Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after reports of a possible shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now,” Hattersley wrote. “I am on my way to Milwaukee now because in the hours and days ahead, the most important thing is that we support and care for each other.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS